First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 169,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $2,337,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 14.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 365,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 271.5% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 366,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,708,000 after purchasing an additional 579,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 473,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.