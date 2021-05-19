Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 476,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 64,162 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.1% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.