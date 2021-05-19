Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -268.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,655,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 163,311 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 75.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 878,362 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 27.3% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,986,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 426,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,081,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

