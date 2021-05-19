TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Vertical Research currently has $667.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $604.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDG. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $661.20.

Shares of TDG opened at $590.51 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $359.17 and a one year high of $633.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,431. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

