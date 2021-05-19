Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Up 7.4%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $26.75. 34,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 438,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMTX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). On average, equities research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

