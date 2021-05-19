Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.34. 6,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 493,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.
The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $829.32 million during the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.
Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.
