Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.34. 6,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 493,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $829.32 million during the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Enel Chile by 11.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,401,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 656,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after buying an additional 186,452 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Enel Chile by 27.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,291,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 223,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

