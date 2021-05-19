Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 6,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 493,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $829.32 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

