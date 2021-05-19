PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.90. 4,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 809,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

PCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $172,000.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

