Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 1,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 935,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.
MFGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.
