PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 4.3%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) traded down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.90. 4,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 809,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $83,804,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,475,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,545,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,229,000.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

