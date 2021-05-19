The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.