The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 68,978 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,978 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.64% of Focus Financial Partners worth $19,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after acquiring an additional 700,944 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $6,640,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,987 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 197.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

