The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $19.59 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,094 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $19,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,995,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

