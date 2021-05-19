The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $20.19 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,009,458 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Western Digital worth $20,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $175,461,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,687,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of -86.13 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

