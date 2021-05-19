Michael L. Perkins Sells 1,125 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $68,958,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $19,645,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1,481.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 206,279 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

