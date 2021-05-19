Jane H. Hollingsworth Buys 32,786 Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Stock

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Director Jane H. Hollingsworth acquired 32,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $19,999.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,999.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DFFN stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.63. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 444,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $307,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 106,928 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,055 shares during the period. 8.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

