Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd Sells 56,100 Shares

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$77,541.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$330,619.48.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total transaction of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$247,500.00.

Shares of DML stock opened at C$1.41 on Wednesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DML. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

