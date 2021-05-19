Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 220,686 Shares

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 220,686 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $3,800,212.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,359,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,417,305.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primo Water alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 300 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100.00.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $4,509,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Primo Water by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.