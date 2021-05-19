Hamilton E. James Sells 70,175 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $6,145,224.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,613,338.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BX opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,359,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

