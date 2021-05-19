Canaccord Genuity Cuts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $55.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIGC. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $134,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 201,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.