iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upgraded iQIYI from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

