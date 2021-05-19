Zacks: Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

