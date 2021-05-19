Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeva Technologs is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva Inc., formerly known as InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

AEVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,480,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,083,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $237,560,000.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

