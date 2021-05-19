Humana (NYSE:HUM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $469.45.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $449.46 on Tuesday. Humana has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.41 and its 200-day moving average is $412.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

