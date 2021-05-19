Paul J. Evans Purchases 10,000 Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Stock

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HIL opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.00. Hill International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter. Hill International had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIL. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hill International by 165.0% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,097 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Hill International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 671,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hill International by 28.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hill International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.