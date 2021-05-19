Paul J. Evans Purchases 10,000 Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Stock

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of HIL opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.00. Hill International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter. Hill International had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.
Hill International Company Profile
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
