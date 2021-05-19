Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,580 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $16,123,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,224 shares of company stock valued at $19,591,294. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

