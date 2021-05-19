Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

ATO opened at $99.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.