Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

NYSE:PKG opened at $152.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $90.86 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

