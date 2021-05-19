Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $101.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

