Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 29,507 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1,737.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,507 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,517,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

