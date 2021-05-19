Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $781,000 Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $165.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.45.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

