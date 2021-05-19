Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 34.0% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 197,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 49,970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 112,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQC opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

