Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Position Lessened by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -752.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

