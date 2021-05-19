State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

