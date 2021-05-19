State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after acquiring an additional 493,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,879,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,931,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $6,338,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of WOR stock opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $1,240,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.