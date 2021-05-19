IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 103.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $233.45 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.46.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.