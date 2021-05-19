IFP Advisors Inc Buys 420 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 699,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 647,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

BEN stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,672 shares of company stock worth $1,994,290. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

