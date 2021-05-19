IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,148,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after buying an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $1,151,761. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCC opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.