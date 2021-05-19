Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -87.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%.

In related news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 572,346 shares of company stock valued at $20,090,696. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

