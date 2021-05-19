Dino Dimarino Sells 4,500 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $214,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $747,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dino Dimarino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $200,385.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities cut their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mimecast by 393.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 983,600 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $26,137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642,278 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,595,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.