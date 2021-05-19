Timothy M. Hunter Acquires 10,000 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,153,000 after buying an additional 139,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after buying an additional 194,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $18,660,000. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.