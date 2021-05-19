Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ozon Holdings PLC operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products. It offers products which include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children’s goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food and car parts. Ozon Holdings PLC is based in Nicosia, Cyprus. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OZON. Renaissance Capital upgraded Ozon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. Ozon has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $125,908,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $3,754,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $2,692,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $538,000.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

