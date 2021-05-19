Insider Buying: Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM) Director Simon Charles Benstead purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,627,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,767,795.54.

Simon Charles Benstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tembo Gold alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Simon Charles Benstead acquired 250,000 shares of Tembo Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

CVE TEM opened at C$0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$13.51 million and a PE ratio of -145.00. Tembo Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tembo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.