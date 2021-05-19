Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.80 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.43 ($28.74).

Shares of GYC opened at €21.96 ($25.84) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.96.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

