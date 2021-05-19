Syncona (LON:SYNC) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 286 ($3.74) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 284 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Syncona in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Syncona stock opened at GBX 210.17 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 252.63. Syncona has a 52-week low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.17.

In other Syncona news, insider Thomas Henderson sold 3,222,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93), for a total transaction of £7,219,392.32 ($9,432,182.28).

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

