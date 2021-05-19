Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 137.36 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £583.59 million and a PE ratio of 6.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.81. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

