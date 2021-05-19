Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ALHC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

ALHC stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16).

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,673,887,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,185,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

