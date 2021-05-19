Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. As a group, analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned 0.24% of Acer Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

