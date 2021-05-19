Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 682 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 131,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 393,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.14. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBT. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

