Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

